Official: Serge Gnabry joins Hoffenheim on loan for a season

Munich, July 14: Bayern Munich reached an agreement to loan winger Serge Gnabry to Hoffenheim for one year, both German football clubs announced on Friday (July 14).

Gnabry, who just joined the record Bundesliga champions from Werder Bremen for €8 million ($9.16 million), asked to be loaned in order to get more playing time, reports Efe.

File Photo: Serge Gnabry (Image Courtesy: Hoffenheim twitter handle)
"It was Serge's expressed wish to spend another year on loan in order to gain more match practice. In my opinion, that's guaranteed at Hoffenheim, at a high level too," Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said in a statement.

"Gnabry will return to Bayern after a year," he added about the player who helped Germany win the UEFA European Under-21 Championship.

Hoffenheim ended fourth last season and will play for a place in the UEFA Champions League through the qualifying rounds.

Story first published: Friday, July 14, 2017, 20:48 [IST]
