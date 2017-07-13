Official: Ruben Loftus-Cheek signs for Crystal Palace on loan

London, July 13: Chelsea youngster Ruben Loftus-Cheek has become Frank de Boer's first signing as Crystal Palace manager after agreeing to a season-long loan move.

The midfielder is been regarded as one of the best English prospects of the current generation and has already tasted success at the youth level by winning two FA Youth Cups, the under-21 Premier League and UEFA Youth League with Chelsea reserve squad.

The 21-year-old joined the Blues Academy at the age of eight and made his debut in December 2014 and has registered 32 senior appearances for the club in the last three seasons.

However, his progress stalled last season under new manager Antonio Conte he only managed to make just six substitute appearances in the Premier League which prompted the club to send the youngster to Crystal Palace to give him more playing time.

"I had the option of coming to Palace and I thought that it would be great for me," Loftus-Cheek told Palace's official website.

"I live not too far away, I was born in Lewisham and Palace is good club so I thought it's a good chance to play here and be a part of the team."

"I just hope to play a lot more games and give everything I have got," he added.

"Hopefully we can do well in the league and the cup competitions, so right now there are high hopes."

"They have a very strong team and I'd like to be a part of that this season."

The 21-year-old followed Chelsea youngsters Tammy Abraham and Kasey Palmer, who also went on a season-long loans to Swansea and Huddersfield respectively.

While two other Academy prospects Nathaniel Chalobah and Izzy Brown also could leave the club however on a permanent basis as both are in talks to move to Watford and Brighton this summer respectively.

OneIndia News