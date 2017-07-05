Official: Pepe joins Besiktas on a free transfer from Real Madrid

Istanbul, July 5: Portugese Euro 2016 winning defender Pepe joined Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas JK from Real Madrid on a free transfer on Tuesday (July 4).

The fromer Real Madrid player ended his 10-year stint at the club after being released to become a free agent this summer. He joined the Los Blancos, current La Liga and UEFA champions league winners from FC Porto in 2007 for a fee of €30 million.

There was wide speculation on where the Portugese might go having been linked with the likes of Paris Saint Germain, but it seems the Turkish giants Besiktas have snapped him up.

The transfer was officially confirmed by the Turkish club last night via Twitter.

However, there is no disclosure of how long the contract is with the Turkish league champions, Besiktas JK.

Beşiktaş start transfer negotiations with Pepe!#Beşiktaş pic.twitter.com/cuybY7X5MZ — Beşiktaş JK English (@BesiktasEnglish) July 4, 2017

Pepe made a total of 334 appearences for the Los Blancos winning 13 trophies that include 3 La Ligas, 3 UEFA Champions league and 2 FIFA club world cups. He also won the Euro 2016 with Portugal in his time with Real Madrid.

The fans will definitely miss his spirited character and his partnership with Sergio Ramos. He was sent off four times for Real, including a red card for a lunge on Barcelona's Dani Alves in a Champions League semi-final first leg in 2011.

It will be interesting to see what Real Madrid do in this transfer window, having already lost three players this season with the likes of Diego Llorenthe, Mariano Diaz and now Pepe.

OneIndia News