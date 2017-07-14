Official: Napoli sign Portuguese Mario Rui from Roma

Rome, July 14: Italian football giant Napoli announced the signing of Portuguese full back Mario Rui, initially on loan from Serie A club Roma.

The Naples-based club on Thursday welcomed Rui on Twitter with a photo of him with Napoli's president Aurelio De Laurentiis, reports Efe news.

"The Portuguese joins on a temporary transfer that runs until June 30, 2018. Napoli will pay 3.75 million euro ($4 million) for the loan which, depending on the achievement of certain sporting targets, includes an obligation to buy for a further 5.5 million euro ($67 million)," Roma said on its website.

Rui, who played just nine matches with Roma last campaign due to a severe knee injury, wants to revive his career at Napoli with coach Maurizio Sarri, who previously worked with him at Empoli.

The 26-year-old Rui is the second deal for Napoli this summer transfer window, as they contracted French Adam Ounas, 20, from Bordeaux, France.

IANS