Official: Mohun Bagan sign two new foreign players

Kolkata, June 28: Despite the I-League and ISL fiasco going on, Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan look to be on a roll during the transfer window in Indian football.

The Mariners have made a massive statement yesterday (June 27) with the signing of foreigner duo Ansumana Kromah and Mali forward Bayi Kamo, rounding off their foreign contingent for the upcoming season of the Calcutta Football League.

Kromah and Bayi, who had an exceptional season in the I-League last season for Churchill Brothers and Aizawl FC respectively, are familiar faces in the Kolkata football circuit having earlier plied their trade with other lower rung clubs.

The Liberian midfielder who helped Churchill Brothers beat the drop this season had turned out for Peerless last season in the Calcutta Football League whereas George had Kamo Bayi amongst their ranks.

Kromah was the most prolific striker for Churchill Brothers last season while Bayi played a pivotal role in Aizawl FC's title win.

Mohun Bagan had signed defender Eze Kingsley last week, who was Bayi's teammate in Peerless and Aizawl and proved their point that even though many people thought that the future of I-League is in danger of both leagues going on parallelly, they still have what it takes to sign big names.

The Mariners will be once again coached by Sanjoy Sen, even though Shankarlal Chakraborty will be making the calls for the Calcutta League.

The Indian Football Association (IFA) has made a change in the rulebook this year, allowing three foreigners in the CFL matches compared to last year's two.

We have to wait and see if Bagan can retain their core of the team with ISL beckoning their star players but they are truly flexing their muscles to do their best to compete with the obstacles.

Meanwhile, there are rumours that Mohun Bagan will finally get a sponsor this time out which will be music to the ears of the fans.

