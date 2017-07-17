Official: AC Milan confirm signing of Lazio midfielder Lucas Biglia

Milan, July 17 (IANS) AC Milan have announced the signing of Argentine veteran midfielder Lucas Biglia for the next three football seasons after reaching an agreement with Lazio for a transfer fee of €17 million ($19.4 million).

"AC Milan are delighted to announce the signing of Lucas Biglia from SS Lazio," the Italian club confirmed in a statement on Sunday (July 16).

"The player has penned a three-year contract through to June 30, 2020," it said.

The 31-year-old Biglia spent the past four seasons at Serie A club Lazio, reports Efe.

Biglia is "an experienced playmaker" with a strong tactical sense and great vision on the field, Milan said.

Lucas Biglia is now a Red and Black! 🔴⚫️➡️ https://t.co/iuVv5jLrjL #welcomeBiglia — AC Milan (@acmilan) July 16, 2017

Biglia, who appeared in 50 matches with the Argentine national team, started his professional career with Argentinos Juniors in July 2004 and then moved to Independiente.

He played 66 games in the Argentine league, where he scored one goal.

Biglia then moved to Belgium, where he joined Anderlecht for seven years, helping the team win four league titles, a league cup and four super cups.

He joined Lazio in July 2013 and made his Serie A debut against Udinese.

Biglia scored 16 goals in his four seasons with Lazio, which finished fifth in Serie A last season, ahead of sixth-place Milan.

IANS