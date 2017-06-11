Official: Manchester United sign defender Victor Lindelof from Benfica

Manchester, June 11: Manchester United have agreed to terms with Portuguese football champions Benfica to buy Swedish defender Victor Lindelof who will be the English club's first summer signing.

The defender becomes the first official signing of Manchester United for the upcoming season.

"Manchester United is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement with Benfica for the transfer of Victor Lindelof, subject to a medical examination, international clearance and personal terms," United said on their website.

"A further announcement will be made once the transfer is complete." the statement added.

According to media reports, Manchester United have agreed to pay Benfica around $40 million to capture the 22-year old.

Lindelof has been capped 12 times for Sweden after joining Benfica five years ago. He has also made 47 appearances for Benfica last season.

We are pleased to announce we have reached agreement with Benfica for the transfer of Victor Lindelof. More: https://t.co/xGQKgCuCrX #MUFC pic.twitter.com/93QhW9JnMU — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 10, 2017

IANS