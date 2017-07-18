Official: Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero signs new Contract

Manchester, July 18: Manchester United have extended the service of their goalkeeper Sergio Romero for four more years after the Argentine agreed to sign a new long-term contract that will keep him at Old Trafford until 2021.

Romero was linked with a return to his homeland this year, with Boca Juniors as a possible destination, however, United have now announced they have tied him down for four more years, with an option to extend for one year.

The goalkeeper was delighted to sign the extension and expressed his gladness to MUTV: “I am delighted to have signed a new contract. Who wouldn’t want to be at the biggest club in the world? We have great goalkeepers here and we are always learning from each other."

A delighted Sergio Romero talks to #MUTV after signing a new deal with United...

"Of course, it was a very proud moment for me and my family to be part of the Europa League final, and I am looking forward to helping the team build on last season’s success in 2017/18.”

Romero was signed on a free transfer by the Old Trafford side from Sampdoria by former manager Louis van Gaal in 2015.

"This is the biggest club in the world, so I'm really happy to prolong my career here!"



"This is the biggest club in the world, so I'm really happy to prolong my career here!"

However, at first, he struggled to have regular playing time under the Dutch boss although last season under new boss Mourinho he was elected as the first choice goalkeeper for the Red Devils in the Europa League ahead of David de Gea.

The 30-year-old only made 18 starts in all competitions last season, 12 of them in the Europa League. However, in the limited chances, the Argentine did not disappoint the club and kept 12 clean sheets to play a pivotal role in bringing Manchester United back to the Champions League by winning the Europa League.

Romero got a taste of action in the preseason against Real Salt Lake today (July 18) in Utah and is all set to compete with first choice keeper David De Gea and youngster Joel Pereira for the upcoming season.

