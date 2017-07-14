Official: Manchester City sign Tottenham full-back Kyle Walker for £50 million

Manchester, July 14: Manchester City on Friday (July 14) added more firepower to their defence signing on England right-back Kyle Walker from Tottenham Hotspur on a five-year deal for a reported transfer fee of around £50 million ($65 million).

"Manchester City are delighted to announce the signing of England international Kyle Walker. He has opted to take the number two shirt," the statement said.

Having started his career at Sheffield United, the 27-year-old made 228 appearances for Tottenham in all competitions, scoring four goals.

Commenting after joining Manchester City, Walker said: "I am thrilled to be signing for City and can't wait to get started.

.@kylewalker2 joins on a five-year deal and will take the number 2 shirt 🙌 #welcomekyle pic.twitter.com/7RDO3HJBkq — Manchester City (@ManCity) July 14, 2017

"Pep Guardiola is one of the most respected managers in the world and I feel he can help me take my game to a new level."

He becomes City's third signing of the summer, following in the footsteps of winger Bernardo Silva and goalkeeper Ederson.

Honoured to announce I have signed for @ManCity. Had an amazing time at @spursofficial but can't wait to start this new chapter with #MCFC! pic.twitter.com/rUAsqflHQL — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) July 14, 2017

City's Director of Football, Txiki Begiristain said: "Kyle is a fine full-back, one capable of producing quality at both ends of the pitch.

"We've followed his progress at Tottenham and have been really impressed by how he has developed. He is now one of the best right-backs in the Premier League and justifiably an England regular.

"I am sure he will be a success at Manchester City this season and beyond."

Walker made his national team debut against Spain in 2011. He has been capped 27 times since then.

IANS