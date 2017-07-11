Official: James Rodriguez joins Bayern Munich on loan

Munich, July 11: Bayern Munich on Tuesday (July 11) completed the signing of Colombia midfielder James Rodriguez from Real Madrid on a two-year loan deal.

"The two clubs have agreed on a two-year loan deal until 30 June 2019 with the option for FC Bayern Munchen to buy the player. James Rodríguez will sign his contract in Munich once the obligatory medical has been successfully completed," Bayern said in a press release.

The 25-year-old Colombian midfielder was the top scorer at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil with six goals, after which he moved from current French top division champions AS Monaco to Real Madrid.

In the last three years, he's won the UEFA Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup twice with the Spanish side as well as La Liga once. In total he made 111 competitive appearances for Real, scoring 36 goals and giving 41 assists.

"We're delighted we've been able to complete this transfer. Signing James Rodríguez was our coach Carlo Ancelotti's biggest wish, following their successful spell working together in Madrid," FC Bayern München AG chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told the club's official website.

"James is a very versatile player. He's a goalscorer himself, he sets up a lot of goals and on top of that he's great from set-pieces. There's no question that this transfer further increases the quality in our team."

Rodriguez will be part of the Bayern squad that sets off on Sunday evening for the 12-day pre-season tour to China and Singapore.

IANS