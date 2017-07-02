Official: Goalkeeper Willy Caballero leaves Manchester City to join Chelsea

London, July 2: EPL champions Chelsea have confirmed the signing of former Manchester City goalkeeper Willy Caballero on a free transfer.

The 35-year-old who was out of contract his City contract opted to join the Premier Champions as their first summer signing of this season.

Chelsea were in a dire need of a backup goalkeeper after their second choice keeper Asmir Begovic chooses to leave the club for EPL rivals AFC Bournemouth and the veteran will now provide competition to first-choice Thibaut Courtois at Stamford Bridge.

"I am very happy to join Chelsea, the champions of England," the Argentine told his new club's official website after completing the transfer.

"I am looking forward to meeting the guys and helping the club achieve more success in the coming season," he added.

Chelsea technical director Michael Emenalo also welcomed the player's arrival and said the veteran's experience of Premier League will help the Blues.

"We are very happy to have Willy on board. He knows the Premier League and is tried and tested at the top of the game," Enemalo said.

"We have three experienced goalkeepers and we look forward to welcoming him to the club when the squad returns to pre-season training."

Caballero joined City in 2014 following stints at Malaga and Elche in Spain and with Boca Juniors in his homeland.

The goalkeeper has won 2015-16 Carling Cup with Manchester City and also adjusted the man of the match in the final.

With Caballero's signing, the Premier League winners also announced the signing of Exeter's 16-year-old highly-rated teenager Ethan Ampadu.

The youngster trained with the senior Wales squad ahead of Euro 2016 and had signed a deal with the Blues after deciding to leave the fourth tier club. Exter will not receive any transfer fee in the deal as Ampadu as he is yet to sign scholarship forms.

OneIndia News