Official: Everton FC confirm double signing

Liverpool, July 4: Everton Football Club have confirmed the double signing of Spanish striker Sandro Ramirez and English defender Michael Keane on Monday (July 3).
Ramirez, a former Barcelona youth player signed from La Liga Club Malaga CF on a four year deal keeping him at Goodison Park till 2021. Everton triggered a release clause on his contract reportedly worth £5.25 million.
Sandro Ramirez speaking to the Everton FC official website said, "I'm very happy, this is a big step in my career."
"I know I'm signing for a massive club in England. Everton is the ideal place for me, I've got the ideal manager who is going to keep giving me the confidence to improve my game."
💪 | ¡Bienvenido, @sandroramirez9! The forward has signed a four-year deal, joining from @MalagaCF. #WelcomeSandro https://t.co/j5xjihkYaX— Everton (@Everton) July 3, 2017
"I cannot wait to wear the blue shirt in front of the Everton fans at Goodison Park. It's a big jump in my career coming to the Premier League and for a club like Everton which is really on the up."
"We've got a fantastic squad and I'm excited about being able to compete at Everton and win plenty of silverware."
The Club also signed England Internatinal Michael Keane, a Manchester United academy boy from fellow Premier League club Burnley for a fee that could rise to a Club record-equalling £30 million.
Keane was also linked with a host of other clubs including his former club Manchester United but Everton came out the winners for his signature.
While speaking to the club official website Keane said: "I'm absolutely delighted to be at Everton, a fantastic football club with passionate fans and a great tradition and I can't wait to come into training tomorrow to meet all the lads."
Ronald Koeman played a big role in him signing for Everton, "First and foremost, the manager was a big factor in me coming to the Club."
🔵 | We’ve signed Michael Keane on a five-year deal for a fee which could rise to a Club-record £30m— Everton (@Everton) July 3, 2017
👉🏻 https://t.co/qifa0F6gCU pic.twitter.com/jkbyIhz145
"He played in my position when he was a world-class player for a great Barcelona side and a great Dutch side and the style of football he likes to play will suit me, I believe," he said.
"You always want to play for a manager who believes in you. I wanted to come somewhere I was wanted by the staff, players and fans as well. I feel like Everton is the perfect match."
The two add to the previously signed trio of English goalkeeper Jordan Pickford (Sunderland £30 million), Dutch international midfielder Davy Klaassen (Ajax, £23.6 million) and Nigerian forward Henry Onyekuru (Eupen, undisclosed). While Henry will be loaned out to Belgian side RSC Anderlecht for the 2017-18 season.
Everton are on a rebuilding process as futures of main stays, striker Romelu Lukaku and midfielder Ross Barkley look bleak by the day.
Everton are also linked with Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) and a homecoming for Wayne Rooney (Manchester United). This transfer window is definitely going to be an exciting one.
