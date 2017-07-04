Official: Everton FC confirm double signing

Liverpool, July 4: Everton Football Club have confirmed the double signing of Spanish striker Sandro Ramirez and English defender Michael Keane on Monday (July 3).

Ramirez, a former Barcelona youth player signed from La Liga Club Malaga CF on a four year deal keeping him at Goodison Park till 2021. Everton triggered a release clause on his contract reportedly worth £5.25 million.

Sandro Ramirez speaking to the Everton FC official website said, "I'm very happy, this is a big step in my career."

"I know I'm signing for a massive club in England. Everton is the ideal place for me, I've got the ideal manager who is going to keep giving me the confidence to improve my game."

"I cannot wait to wear the blue shirt in front of the Everton fans at Goodison Park. It's a big jump in my career coming to the Premier League and for a club like Everton which is really on the up."

"We've got a fantastic squad and I'm excited about being able to compete at Everton and win plenty of silverware."

The Club also signed England Internatinal Michael Keane, a Manchester United academy boy from fellow Premier League club Burnley for a fee that could rise to a Club record-equalling £30 million.

Keane was also linked with a host of other clubs including his former club Manchester United but Everton came out the winners for his signature.

While speaking to the club official website Keane said: "I'm absolutely delighted to be at Everton, a fantastic football club with passionate fans and a great tradition and I can't wait to come into training tomorrow to meet all the lads."

Ronald Koeman played a big role in him signing for Everton, "First and foremost, the manager was a big factor in me coming to the Club."

🔵 | We’ve signed Michael Keane on a five-year deal for a fee which could rise to a Club-record £30m



👉🏻 https://t.co/qifa0F6gCU pic.twitter.com/jkbyIhz145 — Everton (@Everton) July 3, 2017

"He played in my position when he was a world-class player for a great Barcelona side and a great Dutch side and the style of football he likes to play will suit me, I believe," he said.

"You always want to play for a manager who believes in you. I wanted to come somewhere I was wanted by the staff, players and fans as well. I feel like Everton is the perfect match."

The two add to the previously signed trio of English goalkeeper Jordan Pickford (Sunderland £30 million), Dutch international midfielder Davy Klaassen (Ajax, £23.6 million) and Nigerian forward Henry Onyekuru (Eupen, undisclosed). While Henry will be loaned out to Belgian side RSC Anderlecht for the 2017-18 season.

Everton are on a rebuilding process as futures of main stays, striker Romelu Lukaku and midfielder Ross Barkley look bleak by the day.

Everton are also linked with Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) and a homecoming for Wayne Rooney (Manchester United). This transfer window is definitely going to be an exciting one.

OneIndia News