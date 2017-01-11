Official: East Bengal sign India international Robin Singh

Kolkata, Jan 11: Kolkata giants East Bengal have officially signed India international striker Robin Singh on loan from FC Goa for the I-League 2016/17 season.

Robin, who had started his professional career with the Red and Gold in 2010, had left the club in 2013 to join then newbies Bengaluru FC.

He had spent 3 seasons with Bengaluru FC and was an integral part of their I-League and Federation Cup winning campaigns.

Robin Singh himself confirmed the news of him joining East Bengal again on Twitter.

His tweet read:

Happy and honoured to be back where it all started ! Let's go again ! @eastbengalfc #newyearnewproject pic.twitter.com/IXy2LFYk5c — robin singh (@robin_singh_23) January 11, 2017

Robin, 26, has tasted every kind of success in Indian football. During his tenure with East Bengal from 2010-2013, he had won 8 trophies with the club including 3 Calcutta Football League titles, 2 Federation Cups, 1 IFA shield and 1 Super Cup.

His lethal combination with East Bengal's Australian striker Tolgay Ozbey in the first two seasons was worth remembering among the fans.

It is safe to say that Robin Singh will be East Bengal's final signing of this season. The Red and Gold brigade look extremely strong on paper with a mixture of quality foreign players and some of the best Indian players.

East Bengal have had a sloppy start to their campaign drawing the first game against Aizawl FC at home. They take on DSK Shivajians at Pune on Saturday, January 14.

OneIndia News