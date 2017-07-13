Official: Douglas Costa joins Juventus on loan from Bayern Munich

Posted By: IANS
Rome, July 13: Italian Serie A champions Juventus announced they have loaned Brazilian Douglas Costa from German football giants Bayern Munich for six million euros ($6.85 million).

The Italian club said on its website the former Shakhtar Donetsk player has signed a one-year loan contract, with a purchase option of 40 million euro ($45.67 million), reports Efe.

File Photo: Douglas Costa (Image Courtesy: Juventus twitter handle)
Juventus has to pay the first $6.85 million within seven days, and they can then sign the Brazilian with a long-term contract if they pay $45.67 million before the end of June 2018.

The 26-year-old winger is the second deal for Juventus this transfer window, after Uruguayan Rodrigo Bentancur joined the Serie A champions from Argentinian Boca Juniors.

Thursday, July 13, 2017, 14:24 [IST]
