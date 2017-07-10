Official: Chelsea sign German international Antonio Rudiger

London, July 10: Chelsea have finally started their business in the summer transfer window of 2017 a bit late compared to their rivals. The Premier League champions Chelsea have signed Germany defender Antonio Rudiger from AS Roma on a five-year contract for an initial fee of £29m.

The 24-year-old, who played a key part in helping World champions Germany clinch the Confederations Cup, is now officially a Chelsea player and will wear the number two jersey which was previously assigned to club legend Branislav Ivanovic.

The fee for Chelsea's first major signing of the summer could rise to £33.3m with add-on clauses but it is still a bit on the lesser side given how inflated the market is right now.

"It's a great feeling because not every player has the opportunity to join a huge club like this," said Rudiger.

Antonio Conte is a manager who knows Serie A football in Italy inside out and is a long-admirer of Rudiger who has been a great player for Roma over the last few seasons.

Despite his age of just 24, he possesses plenty of experience at both club and international level but expectations will be massive from him as he is expected to be the long-term successor of former club captain and legend John Terry.

"Antonio is still young but is experienced at club and international level and possesses all the requisite attributes to thrive in the Premier League," said Chelsea's technical director Michael Emenalo.

"He is a player of proven quality."

Rudiger played for Borussia Dortmund at youth level before moving to Stuttgart in 2011. He made his Bundesliga debut in January 2012 and clocked up 66 appearances in Germany's top flight before moving to Roma in 2015.

The German international made 30 Serie A appearances in 2015-16 as Roma finished third and a further 26 in 2016-17 as they were runners-up to Juventus.

With 17 caps to his name, he is also a key player for Germany right now and could prove to be a great addition to Chelsea.

OneIndia News