Official: Bengaluru FC sign India international Sandesh Jhingan

Bengaluru, Jan 12: Defending I-League champions Bengaluru FC have officially signed India international defender Sandesh Jhingan on loan from Kerala Blasters for the I-League 2016/17 season.

Jhingan, 23, is one of the best central defenders in the country at the moment and his addition in the Bengaluru FC squad would add great value.

The club confirmed the news on their official Twitter handle. Their tweet read.

We're leaving teasers aside for this one. Bengaluru, @SandeshJhingan is a Blue! Report to follow. #WelcomeJhingan

The defending champions can now boast of a very strong and well balanced squad. Keeping in mind their tough fixtures this season, the management has opted to sign so many quality players.

They will play the I-League and Federation Cup in the domestic circuit and they also have AFC Champions League/ AFC Cup commitments in their hands.

Bengaluru FC started their I-League title defending campaign on a high by beating Shillong Lajong 3-0 at home. Udanta Singh scored a brace and Sena Ralte netted a screamer in the game.

