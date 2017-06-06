Official: Arsenal announce first signing for next season

London, June 6: English Premier League (EPL) giants Arsenal FC have announced their first major signing for the upcoming season.

The North London side have officially roped in Bosnia and Herzegovina international left-back Sead Kolasinac from Bundesliga side Schalke 04.

The official statement from Arsenal read: "Sead Kolasinac will join us this summer on a long-term contract. Subject to the completion of all regulatory processes, the defender will start pre-season training in July."

The 23-year-old full-back will be a perfect fit in Arsene Wenger's new formation 3-4-2-1. German origin Kolasinac has represented the Germany U20, U19 and U18 sides previously.

Kolasinac comes to the club as a replacement of an ageing Nacho Monreal, whose performance drastically deteriorated in the last season.

Arsene Wenger recently signed a 2-year contract extension with the club which will keep him at the club until the end of 2018/19 season at the Emirates.

The Gunners finished outside top four in the league and missed out on UEFA Champions League spot for the first time under Wenger's tutelage. They won the FA Cup for the record 13th time beating Chelsea a week ago.

Wenger is going all guns blazing this season to refurbish his squad. Arsenal are strongly in race to sign AS Monaco teen sensation Kylian M'Bappe.

