Official: AC Milan sign Turkish midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu

Milan, July 4: Since their return to European football and having a new ambitious owner at their end, forgotten giants AC Milan have already started their revival for the upcoming season and added five new players to their squad.

All leagues special site

The Italian side are not ready to stop just now and again captured an exciting prospect which is Bayer Leverkusen's Hakan Calhanoglu.

Calhanoglu became the sixth player in the newly rejuvenated Milan squad after the Italian side agreed to sign Ricardo Rodriguez, Andre Silva, Franck Kessie, Mateo Musacchio and Fabio Borini earlier.

The Turkish international signed a four-year contract with the Club and the transfer fee is believed to be around €20m, rising to €24m with add-ons.

The 23-year-old joins Milan after three seasons with the Bundesliga side, scoring 28 goals in 115 appearances.

The 23-year-old served a four-month FIFA ban earlier this year for breach of contract in his Karlsruher days and after the move suggested he is eager to prove his worth again and will do everything to retain his status at Milan.

"I want to thank you for making this transfer happen and trusting in me. I want to give a lot back," he told Milan TV.

"The last four months have been hard for me, but I am very happy to be here in Milan. I want to give my best performance for the fans, the club and the team. Thank you for everything, for giving me the chance to play at San Siro. I want to give my best.

"I am free and want to give everything I have. AC Milan is a very good club, the most important club for me because they have so much history and I hope we can do it again.

"When you see the museum and all these big players like Kaka, [Gennaro] Gattuso, [Cesare and Paolo] Maldini, Ronaldinho and David Beckham, that is a very big job for me [to live up to them] and I am happy."

Calhanoglu is a master in free-kicks and has scored 11 goals since 2014-14 season from set-pieces, highest among all the top five leagues in the world.

The Turkish international also has made 26 appearances for his national side and scored eight goals in this process.

OneIndia News