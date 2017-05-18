No reason to move out of Atletico Madrid: Antoine Griezmann

Madrid, May 18: While insisting that he has "no reason to leave", Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann has said he wants to see what signings the club are able to make in the summer.

All leagues special site

Speaking to the El Larguero radio show on Wednesday (May 17), Griezmann said: "I really like it here. Now Miguel Angel [chief executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin] must speak with my agent. I do not make plans for tomorrow. I remain at Atletico because I am happy, just the same as the day I joined. I want trophies, to win things -- that is why I came here."

Griezmann has been linked to English Premier League side Manchester United with his adviser saying Real Madrid, Manchester City, Chelsea and Barcelona had all made enquiries.

Speaking after the Champions League exit to neighbours Real Madrid, Atleti coach Diego Simeone said: "It seems I will be the manager next season if everything goes right with the club."

Griezmann said his own future with the club was not tied with that of manager Diego Simeone.

"Last year I rang him before signing the new contract, but if he goes now I have no reason to leave," he said.

Signings ahead of next season, Griezmann feels, will define the extent of Atletico's success.

"The objective is decided by the president and the signings he makes.

"Now we will see if he can fulfil that. What we have been doing with this squad is fantastic. We will continue here while we can," he said.

IANS