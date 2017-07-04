Nigerian midfielder Kalu joins Mohammedan Sporting

Kolkata, July 4: Mohammedan Sporting Club on Tuesday (July 4) signed Nigerian midfielder Ogba Kalu Nnanna for the forthcoming domestic season.

The playmaker joins Mohammedan Sporting after spending the previous season at Southern Samity, and will team up with Aser Pierrick Dipanda and Richard Agwu Somtochukwu to complete the foreigner trio, the club confirmed in a statement.

The 33-year-old Kalu began his journey in Indian football in 2007, when he joined Churchill Brothers from Nigeria-based Fadam United FC and helped the Goan club win the I-League, IFA Shield, Durand Cup and the Goa Professional League during his stay.

In 2010, Kalu switched allegiance to Dempo Sports Club, before joining Sporting Clube de Goa next season. Kalu stayed at Sporting for four seasons and finished as the top goal scorer for the Panjim-based club twice in I-League.

IANS