Neymar warns FC Barcelona on Lionel Messi contract turmoil

Barcelona, May 18: FC Barcelona star forward Neymar has recently opened up about his future at the Catalan club and has claimed that his future at Camp Nou is directly related to the future of superstar Lionel Messi’s.

Messi has been the stellar performer for Barcelona yet again this season but he has interestingly rejected Barcelona’s latest contract offered to him which was said to land him around £29 million a season.

Despite signing a lucrative new long-term deal back in October, Neymar’s own future has been a matter of ever-increasing speculation in recent weeks following a reported bust-up with Barca coach Juan Carlos Unzue.

The 25-year-old has warned Barcelona over Messi’s contract and again reiterated his desire to continue playing alongside the club’s record goalscorer, his South American compatriot Messi.

"All I want to do is play with the best players in the world — and the best of all is Leo Messi," Neymar told France Football.

Despite the current uncertainty surrounding Neymar’s commitment to Barcelona, the Brazilian superstar he has enjoyed his most productive season in La Liga since his move from Santos four years ago.

He added: 'It has been a great season for me. I even think I have had my best season since I arrived here. I do not know if I have reached a new level, it is hard to have that judgement when you are on the pitch.

"I have always had the same role from my arrival until today — it has not changed. I have always taken responsibility for this team and everyone knows their role."

Neymar has scored 29 goals and has set up his teammates 25 times in all competitions this season in 43 games and finds himself as a major target of cash-rich Manchester United who are willing to shatter world-record in order to lure him away.

Barcelona must ensure that they can keep Messi at all cost at Camp Nou as that could also make them keep other star players like Neymar or Suarez.

OneIndia News