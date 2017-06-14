Neymar wants Ousmane Dembele at FC Barcelona

Barcelona, June 14: Ousmane Dembele will certainly be one of the first names if you have to name the best youngsters in Football at the moment.

All league special site

The French wizard has been a sensation for Borussia Dortmund last season after his switch from Rennes last season and the 20-year-old finds his stock high at the moment.

As per the Spanish media, FC Barcelona are looking for the signature of the Frenchman who promises to be one of the best players in the next few years.

It is also reported that Dembele, who scored the winner for France against England yesterday, is also eager to make a switch to Camp Nou.

According to latest reports, Barcelona star Neymar has personally urged the club to sign the 20-year-old at any cost as he believes that the youngster could add a lot of firepower to the Catalan giants.

It is as clear as daylight that Barcelona are over-reliant on the trio of Messi, Suarez and Neymar often christened as 'MSN’.

With Andres Iniesta ageing and Ivan Rakitic not enjoying his best form, Neymar believes that Dembele could add a lot to the side with his creativity and pace.

However, Borussia Dortmund are desperate to keep the promising Frenchman in their ranks as they are set to lose Gabon international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the summer.

According to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, Dortmund want €90 million (£79 million) for the promising forward.

The enormous price tag may discourage Barça from pursuing Dembélé, but Don Balón is claiming that some of the top Barcelona stars along with Neymar want the Frenchman.

The French youngster enjoyed a flying season with Dortmund having scored 10 goals and set up 21 assists in 49 games in all competitions.

He is predominantly a winger but can also operate behind the number nine and could prove to be a big asset for Barcelona in years to come if the Blaugrana manager to tie him down.

OneIndia News