Neymar's father urges his son to join Manchester United

Barcelona, May 21: It has been a poor season for Barcelona considering their recent status. The Catalan giants are unlikely to win the La Liga title this campaign and were also ousted of the Champions League from the quarter-finals this season.

To add to the Blaugrana’s woes, now Neymar’s father Neymar Santos Senior has openly urged his son to come out of Lionel Messi’s shadow at Barcelona and join Manchester United.

Neymar has enjoyed four trophy-laden seasons at Camp Nou thus far but still he, along with Luis Suarez, are second fiddles to Lionel Messi who is pretty much the face of the Spanish giants.

Neymar has been as excellent as ever for Barcelona this season having scored 19 goals and set up 25 in all competitions this season but Neymar’s father believes that his son does not get the credit he deserves for his good work due to the presence of Messi.

He believes that at Manchester United, Neymar would be the face of the Red Devils and can make his own legacy at Old Trafford.

Jose Mourinho is a big admirer of Neymar but he has openly stated earlier that it will be impossible to lure Neymar away from Camp Nou given that he will play the lead role at post-Messi Barcelona.

In March Jose Mourinho said: “A club like Barcelona cannot and will not lose Neymar.”

"Although Lionel Messi is still a young player with years ahead of him, he’s almost 30, and Neymar will be the great player of Barcelona post-Messi. So much that I think it is like trying to break into a safe – impossible."

It is a public knowledge that Manchester United have the cash to fund what it takes to bring Neymar to Old Trafford.

In fact, they are the only club in the world who can afford such a major signing. So, comments from Neymar’s father could prove to be a big boost for the Red Devils.

