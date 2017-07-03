Neymar reveals he was embarrassed to talk to Lionel Messi

Barcelona, July 3: In a revealing interview, Brazilian and Barcelona Superstar Neymar Jr. has admitted that the first months in Catalonia were tough for the Brazilian attacker and he felt like he was out of place in the dressing room.

Neymar revealed he was even embarrassed to talk to his team-mates like Lionel Messi and felt he was in a video game involved with his idols.

"I would walk into the dressing room and I would look to one side and see [Lionel] Messi and then I would look to the other side and I would see Xavi, [Andres] Iniesta, [Gerard] Pique and Dani Alves," he revived in an interview with Brazilian show 'Caldeirao', which was presented by his friend Luciano Huck.

"I thought that I was inside a video game. One day I was playing with them on the games console and then the next day I was there next to them.

"The first month was very difficult and I was embarrassed to speak to Messi, as these guys were idols to me."

Neymar joined Barcelona from his boyhood club Santos in 2013. The Brazilian was already an established superstar then in Brazil as well as in their national team, however, according to Neymar, his performances with Santos were insignificant once he shifted to a different atmosphere.

"Everything begins from zero, as what you've done in Brazil counts for nothing [in Europe]," the 25-year-old said.

"You have to prove your worth."You have to fight and I had struggles adapting. "In the end, it all worked out thanks to the help of my teammates, family and friends. "They helped to keep me focussed and concentrated."

The 25-year-old was recently linked with a near possible exit with Manchester United and Paris Saint Germans as the possible suitors, however, to fend off their interest the Catalan club has increased Neymar’s release clause to €222 million (£192.5m) to secure his service for long years to come.

OneIndia News