Neymar rested as Brazil announce squad for Argentina friendly

Rio de Janeiro, May 20: Brazil's football coach Tite has announced their 24-man squad for upcoming friendlies next month against Argentina and Australia and has given a rest to some of the top players from international duties after a hectic season for club and country.

Current top scorer of the Brazil team and Barcelona star Neymar has been provided a holiday whereas Liverpool star Roberto Firmino will miss the match because of fitness issues.

Apart from them Juventus Fullback Dani Alves, Real Madrid pair Marcelo and Casemiro and regulars like Marquinhos, Miranda are also spared the trip Down Under.

Chelsea defender David Luiz has got a call-up after an excellent season with Chelsea and Bayern Munich right-back Rafinha was also included in the team.

Corinthians midfielder Rodriguinho and Monaco centre-back Jemerson were called up for the first time whereas Shakhtar's striker Taison received a surprise call-up.

During the squad announcement, Tite suggested that it is important that the some of the players get ample rests ahead of next year's World Cup and he is doing the best for the team.

"I do what is best for the Brazil team," Tite said.

"The emotional side of the game drains us... the adrenaline is at a million every single day, the players need mental rest," head coach Tite said.

"There is a team-building and there is consolidation, but this is about construction at the moment."

"We need to preserve the players who are at the end of the European season."

Brazil will play Argentina on June 9 and Australia four days later, both in MCG ground in Melbourne.

Brazil squad

Goalkeepers: Diego Alves (Valencia), Weverton (Atletico Paranaense), Ederson (Benfica)

Defenders: Alex Sandro (Juventus), Fagner (Corinthians), Filipe Luis (Atletico Madrid), Rafinha (Bayern Munich), David Luiz (Chelsea), Gil (Shandong Luneng), Jemerson (Monaco), Rodrigo Caio (Sao Paulo), Thiago Silva (Paris Saint-Germain)

Midfielders: Fernandinho (Manchester City), Giuliano (Zenit St. Petersburg), Lucas Lima (Santos), Paulinho (Guangzhou Evergrande), Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool), Renato Augusto (Beijing Guoan), Rodriguinho (Corinthians), Willian (Chelsea)

Forwards: Diego Souza (Sport), Douglas Costa (Bayern Munich), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Taison (Shakhtar Donetsk)

