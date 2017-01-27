Neymar Jr’s Five kicks off on January 29

Bengaluru, Jan 27: A tournament true to Brazilian Neymar Jr's roots, Neymar Jr's Five reflects the star footballer's dynamic style of playing and his unbreakable strive for fun in his life. This five-a-side football game carries the main objective of scoring as many goals as fast as possible and outplaying the players of the opposing team.

The team that concedes a goal has to send one player off the pitch, and each game continues until one team has lost all five players, or for 10 minutes, whichever comes first.

City qualifiers for the 2017 national finals were held across 12 cities in the country between October and December last year, including Ahmedabad, Goa, Cochin, Guwahati, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

The winning teams will now compete at the national finals later this year - alongside the winners of the corporate leg - for a chance to make it to the Neymar Jr's Five World Finals in Brazil.

Hey Mumbai & Bengaluru, get your feet going. It's #NeymarJrsFive time. Corporate leg kicks off on Sunday.



Deets 👉 👉 https://t.co/4sqW7Cgimp pic.twitter.com/KREV5m6RZt — Red Bull India (@inRedBull) January 26, 2017

The first ever qualifiers for Neymar Jr's Five in India were held in early 2016 as Winning 5, with a young team from Bangalore - called Dream Team - emerging victorious, and subsequently travelling to Brazil to compete in the Neymar Jr's Five World Finals in July.

Undoubtedly every footballer's dream, a trip to Brazil and the chance to meet Neymar Jr are unparalled experiences.

Registrations for the corporate leg are open on www.redbull.in/neymarjrsfive

The schedule

Mumbai (January 29 Sunday) - Kick, Powai and Hotfut, Khar West

Bengaluru (January 29) - Play Arena, Kasavanahalli and Hotfut, Whitefield

Chennai (February 4 Saturday) - Loyola College, Nungambakkam

Gurgaon (February 4) - FCB Escola Ground, Gurgaon

Hyderabad (February 5 Sunday) - Hotfut, Begumpet

Pune (February 5) - Hotfut, Mundhwa

