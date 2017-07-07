Naby Keita's move to Liverpool seems like a complicated process

Liverpool, July 7: Liverpool’s interest in Naby Keita is pretty well-known and it could prove to be one of the most sought-out transfer sagas during this summer.

RB Leipzig CEO warns Liverpool

With Liverpool back in the Champions League and the fans expecting their beloved club to mount a title challenge this time out, it is high time for the club to break their bank and back Klopp in his pursuit of making Liverpool a much feared side.

Liverpool have already signed two players this summer in the form of Dominic Solanke and Mohamed Salah but there remains a number of areas where Klopp is desperate to add quality and one of them is in the middle of the park where RB Leipzig’s could prove to be an invaluable addition.

The Guinea international had a standout debut season in Bundesliga playing an important role in Leipzig finishing as high as second in the Bundesliga and Liverpool were thought to be interested in the box to box midfielder.

However, the Reds’ hopes of signing Naby Keita has suffered a setback with RB Leipzig saying “there’s nothing that will make us budge” from letting their beset players leave.

Reports overnight suggested Keita and his representatives held talks with the Bundesliga side during which he said he was keen to move to Anfield.

However, it is not thought the Guinea midfielder “will not spit on Leipzig” having helped them to a Champions League place last season report the Liverpool Echo.

The German outfit have consistently declared they have no intention of allowing the likes of Keita and similarly in-demand Emil Forsberg to depart during the transfer window.

And Leipzig sporting director Ralf Rangnick has reiterated that stance by saying: “We will definitely not be letting any key players go. There’s nothing that will make us budge.

“It’s totally normal for clubs to be interested in our players, but that doesn’t affect our stance on the matter.”

Rangnick was speaking on Thursday at the unveiling of new Leipzig signing Jean-Kevin Augustin, the French striker who has joined from Paris Saint-Germain.

We have to wait and see how Liverpool responds to this. Will they be able to get their priority target? Only, time can tell.

OneIndia News