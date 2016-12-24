Moyes wanted Ronaldo, Bale Fabregas at Man United in 2013

Bengaluru, Dec 24: Former Manchester United and current Sunderland manager David Moyes made a shocking revelation that he expected Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Cesc Fabregas to join Manchester United in 2013.

David Moyes had replaced legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013. Manchester United's performance graph drastically fell under Moyes as the team finished 7th in the league that season. Moyes was sacked by the club even before the season got over.

The Scottish manager made quite a few additions into the squad that season which included Marouane Fellaini from his former club Everton.

In a recent interview, David Moyes revealed that he initially wanted to bring in Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Cesc Fabregas at Manchester United at that time.

The manager said: "When I first went in my real target was Gareth Bale. I felt all along that Gareth Bale was a Manchester United player.

"I fought right until the last minute. We actually offered a bigger deal than Real Madrid. But Gareth had his mind made up on going to Real Madrid. That was, in my mind, the player I really wanted to bring to Manchester United.

"The other one was Cesc Fabregas, who we thought we would get right up until the last minute.

"I remember when I first met Sir Alex and he always said there was a chance Ronaldo might come back.

"So that was the level we were targeting. I was not going out to bring in seven, eight players because we had a squad which had just won the league.

"Toni Kroos was agreed to come in the summer. I had agreed it with Toni himself and his agent."

He further added: "The Cesc one was disappointing. It was very close. And Toni Kroos came up in January - it was done.

"A lot of players come into Manchester United and have not necessarily made the difference. But I think that, given time and having got to this period, I would have hoped I would be working with a successful team now."

David Moyes is currently managing Sunderland who have 14 points from 17 matches and are in the relegation zone.

OneIndia News