Mourinho hails Paul Pogba as the best midfielder in the world

Bengaluru, Dec 28: Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has hailed Paul Pogba as the best midfielder in the world at the moment and also said that he could win the Ballon d'Or.

Manchester United had signed Paul Pogba from Juventus this summer for a world record transfer fee of £89m. After a few poor performances in the beginning, Pogba has stepped up for his team and his slowly living up to his reputation and price.

Manchester United did not start their season as per expectation and drew several matches which placed them at the sixth position in the league table.

But from the last three weeks, we have seen a rejuvenated United side who won their last 3 matches in the league and are closing in on the top four position.

Speaking about Pogba and Manchester United's performance, manager Jose Mourinho said: "The Premier League is very difficult. You play three, four years in Italy and you come to the Premier League and the world is completely different.

"He's doing well, he's doing more than well. His evolution is clear. So I can imagine that next season for Paul will be top."

Mourinho stressed on the fact that if a player does not score enough goals he will not win the Ballon d'Or which is the norm. But he suggested that if that was not the criteria Pogba would have won the trophy.

He added: "At the moment if you're not a goal scorer, you cannot win the Ballon d'Or. But if the perception changes, then Paul can win it, because Paul is not a goal scorer.

"Paul is a midfielder who will score more and more goals because I think he has good conditions to score goals. Paul is a midfielder, in my opinion, the best, the best in the world.

"Obviously, he's young, he can still improve, he wants to improve, which is even better."

