Mourinho fears, Manchester United may not finish among top 4 in EPL

Bengaluru, Dec 22: Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho suggests that even though he believes that his team can do better than a fourth place finish, he is worried that they might end up missing Champions League spot due to the league's competition.

The Red Devils are currently at the sixth position in the league table way behind the giants of the league. They have 30 points from 17 matches, 13 points behind leaders and Chelsea FC.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Mourinho said: "For me to be happy, it's an accumulation of factors. For me to be happy is the way we end the season playing, the evolution of the team, the empathy with the supporters, the results in many different competitions we are playing.

"So let's see where we finish, I don't want to say fourth because I think we can do better than fourth

"But we have the risk of not finishing fourth because the competition is so hard and the top teams have the same ambitions as we have. So I don't want to say fourth or third or fifth."

After a troubled start to their campaign, Manchester United have finally found some ground as they won their last three matches.

Mourinho mentioned that in the first five months, his team experienced mixed results but now apparently he has found the formula to succeed at Old Trafford.

He further said: "Obviously we need to work and work, improve and improve, but footballing ideas, principles of play, the way we want to defend and attack, is clear.

"It's something we believe, and is something the players are very happy with, and it's something we didn't change because the results were not good.

"And that makes the concept even stronger, because when you win matches the results convince you that what you are doing is right, and when you are not winning you must have a deep feeling to be convinced that you are going in the right direction.

"Many results that we conceded were bad results, even with that unbeaten run, we conceded draws at home, Burnley, Arsenal, West Ham. But the bad results didn't make us change our idea and our direction. So we are fine.

"I cannot say this season is to build a team, this season is to play well, this season doesn't matter if you finish fourth or seventh. Seventh is one thing and fourth is another thing, and we still have objectives."

On Boxing Day, Manchester United take on Sunderland in a crucial game week 18 encounter.

OneIndia News