Mohun Bagan's Eduardo elucidates how an accident changed him completely

Mohun Bagan's new recruit Brazilian midfielder Eduardo Ferreira had near death experience when his car met with an accident last year. Since then he has become calmer and a different person.

Kolkata, Jan 16: Mohun Bagan's Brazilian defender Eduardo Ferreira was not at all a calm and cool man as he is seen now while he is on the pitch.

He was hot tempered. He used to drive at a fearsome speed. But a year ago, this Brazilian defender had experienced a fatal car accident and that accident completely changed his mentality and brought the calmness in his mind.

Eduardo (left) at Mohun Bagan training (Image courtesy: Mohun Bagan Twitter handle)
Eduardo (left) at Mohun Bagan training (Image courtesy: Mohun Bagan Twitter handle)

On Sunday, after having finished training Eduardo, remembering that dreadful incident, said: "Having made a big mistake I moved in a one-way lane in Rio around a year ago.

"Then it was simply a disaster. I hit at least ten cars those were coming towards me. I struck at couple of people who were walking down the lane.

"But surprisingly, I did not have to face injury. That time, I was playing for an Iranian club. The deadly incident took place when I returned to Brazil for a week's holiday.

"After that accident, I became speechless and started suffering from psychological disorder also. I could not make lunch and dinner.

"Even after going back Iran I was always hesitant to play football also. My club coach and teammates also got frightened after watching me shy and always nervous."

Eduardo finally turned normal following a relentless effort by his girl friend Paloma. She insisted him to concentrate on football.

Eduardo added: "She played the vital role in bringing me back to the ground. Following her repeated advice resumed training tirelessly.

"I went back to home only when I became tired after hours of training. Then, Paloma advised me to start meditation to tranquilize my mind.

"I started doing that. In this way, I became normal after a few months. I used to play for Iranian club that time."

An avid fan of late Brazilian legendary racer Ayrton Senna, Eduardo has quit driving.

Story first published: Monday, January 16, 2017, 13:12 [IST]
