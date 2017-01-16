Mohun Bagan's Eduardo elucidates how an accident changed him completely

Kolkata, Jan 16: Mohun Bagan's Brazilian defender Eduardo Ferreira was not at all a calm and cool man as he is seen now while he is on the pitch.

He was hot tempered. He used to drive at a fearsome speed. But a year ago, this Brazilian defender had experienced a fatal car accident and that accident completely changed his mentality and brought the calmness in his mind.

On Sunday, after having finished training Eduardo, remembering that dreadful incident, said: "Having made a big mistake I moved in a one-way lane in Rio around a year ago.

"Then it was simply a disaster. I hit at least ten cars those were coming towards me. I struck at couple of people who were walking down the lane.

"But surprisingly, I did not have to face injury. That time, I was playing for an Iranian club. The deadly incident took place when I returned to Brazil for a week's holiday.

"After that accident, I became speechless and started suffering from psychological disorder also. I could not make lunch and dinner.

"Even after going back Iran I was always hesitant to play football also. My club coach and teammates also got frightened after watching me shy and always nervous."

Eduardo finally turned normal following a relentless effort by his girl friend Paloma. She insisted him to concentrate on football.

Eduardo added: "She played the vital role in bringing me back to the ground. Following her repeated advice resumed training tirelessly.

"I went back to home only when I became tired after hours of training. Then, Paloma advised me to start meditation to tranquilize my mind.

"I started doing that. In this way, I became normal after a few months. I used to play for Iranian club that time."

An avid fan of late Brazilian legendary racer Ayrton Senna, Eduardo has quit driving.

OneIndia News