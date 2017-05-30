Mohun Bagan's Darryl Duffy reveals secret behind his fitness at 34

Kolkata, May 30: Mohun Bagan striker Daryl Duffy has given up on oily food for past 10 years to keep himself fit. He is 34 and still going strong in his game for the Indian side.

The reason behind his strict diet is to maintain his speed and reflex on the pitch. Mohun Bagan’s Scottish striker Darryl Duffy is still the top scorer in the team with 10 goals.

In his last three years in Goa playing for Salgaocar FC, Duffy made a habit of being the top scorer for the team by scoring 15 goals each season on an average.

Darryl Duffy, before leaving for Dhaka on Monday (May 29) to take part in Mohun Bagan's concluding group league match in the AFC Cup, said, “I do not take oily food even after the end of the season.

"Rather my diet consists of all boiled food and there should not be any dish comprising potato. I eat a lot of fruits and boiled vegetables.”

At the same time, Duffy did not forget to reveal that while roaming around the city of joy, with his teammates he has been instigated several times by them to have spicy food at the city’s renowned restaurants.

He added: “My footballer friends have pressed me several times to go through the specially made dishes at Kolkata’s renowned restaurants.

"I have gone with them but have restrained from that peppery food. Every night my wife calls me from England and cautions me about the food.”

Recently, the striker who once donned Hull City and Swansea City shirts has adopted one thing, staying in Kolkata.

He informed, “I have started practising yoga. I wake up at dawn and do yoga for half an hour before coming to Mohun Bagan ground.

"I was impressed to have watched one person doing yoga at around 6 in the morning, sitting on the stairs of The Ganges. I watched the person and then talked to him for a long time and started from the very next morning.”

