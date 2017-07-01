Kolkata, July 1: Former India defender and Mohun Bagan legend Subrata Bhattacharya will be admired with 'Bagan Ratna', the club's highest honour the Kolkata club announced on Friday (June 30).

The club's officials met on July 29, on its foundation day to choose the awardees of the present calendar year and decided to honour the Veteran.

It was also voted in the meeting that Bagan striker Balwant Singh will be presented as the Mohun Bagan Player of the Year, Debabrata Das the Best Cricketer of the year while Indian women's cricket team pacer Jhulan Goswami, middle-distance runner Lili Das and Mount Everest conqueror Shaikh Shahabuddin will be awarded as special recognitions.

The club also addressed the resignation of its long- serving president Swapan Sadhan Bose. Mohun Bagan secretary Anjan Mitra has revealed that the resignation of its president Swapan Sadhan Bose has not been accepted yet and he has taken the responsibility of speaking to him in this regard.

"We have not accepted his resignation and I've taken up the responsibility to speak to him," Mohun Bagan general secretary Anjan Mitra said.

He also added that they are expecting to obtain Mohun Bagan ground as their home venue for I-League and they have got support from the state government for that.

"We have got Rs 50 lakh from the state government and we will use the amount as infrastructure development. We hope to make this our home venue," he said.

Bhattacharya spent 17 years as the Kolkata Club and also was captain of Mohun Bagan's 'Class of 1977' when the Mariners won a treble — Rovers Cup, Durand Cup and the IFA Shield.

He appeared 189 times for them and has scored 41 goals. The defender also captained against a famous New York Cosmos team that had Pele in it.

The former Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Prayag United coach is currently working with Kolkata-based club Bhowanipore FC.

OneIndia News