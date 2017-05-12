Kolkata, May 12: It is a rare scenario from the perspective of sports, especially from football, where a player who is still an active player, has joined the film industry.

One will have to struggle to remember when last a footballer, being one of the members of a premier football club, was simultaneously keeping himself busy in film shooting. IM Vijayan had done that, acting in a couple of Malayalam films during his football career.

Now following in the footsteps of Vijayan, Mohun Bagan custodian Shilton Paul has joined the film industry. He is acting in a Bengali film named Kusumita's Golpo (story of Kusumita) as the boyfriend of Kusumita.

The film which has a cast of heavyweight Tollywood stars like Soumitra Chatterjee is based on a woman footballer named Kusumita. The footballer has struggled a lot to establish her career and the movie will show how she earned a place in the national team after fighting against all odds.

Shilton who was the captain of the I-League champions Mohun Bagan 4 years ago, said on Thursday, "Initially, no doubt, I was nervous. I never dreamed of acting with the legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee. But after the shoot I could understand why he is called a legend. He came to know that I was a bit of nervous. So, before the beginning of shooting he talked to me for sometime so that I could wipe off my nervousness and that happened exactly.

"More interestingly, Soumitra Chatterjee accompanied me for sometime after the shooting was completed it helped me feel easy."

The film director, Rishikesh Mondol when contacted for his reaction on Shilton, seemed happy. He said, "Shilton was very smart on the floors. It was difficult to understand that he had been on the floors for the first time."

Will Shilton continue in both the industries? The custodian smiled and said, "If the character suits me then why not? But football is still my first priority."

OneIndia News