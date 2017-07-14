Juventus defender Leonardo Bonuuci set to join AC Milan in a shock move

Turin, July 14: The biggest transfer swoop in the Current season could happen within the next week after it appeared that Juventus centre-back Leonardo Bonucci is on the verge of a shock move to their Serie A rivals AC Milan.

The Italian international, who has been with the Turin club for seven years, has apparently agreed to personal terms with the club which will see him signing a €6 million-a-year deal. The transfer fee is reportedly been adjusted at £35 million and the Italian will become Milan’s new captain if he joins.

Bonucci was also linked with a move to Manchester City and Chelsea since last season and his future in Turin was thrown into uncertainty after he had a fight with manager Massimiliano Allegri on the touchlines during a Serie A match with Palermo in February, with the defender consequently being dropped against Porto.

Although the duo later held clear talks and he was brought back into the first team.

However, it is now believed that the relations between the club and player declined over the course of the time and the player himself pushed for a better move and because of no concrete big offers from outside, Juventus were forced to sell the player to another Italian club.

His agent, Alessandro Lucci too already confirmed the news over an exit and said to Sportitalia: 'We’re working on a sale.’

Bonucci, who started his career at Milan’s city rivals Internazionale joined Juventus in 2010 and has won six Serie A titles with Juventus in the past six seasons.

He has also guided them to two Champions League finals in that period however lost both against Barcelona in 2015 and against Real Madrid last month.

Bonucci will be the 8th signing of the newly rejuvenated Milan side should the deal happen, who already have spent more than £100m on new players, including André Silva, Ricardo Rodriguez, Hakan Calhanoglu, Andrea Conti, Frank Kessie, Fabio Borini and Mateo Musacchio.

OneIndia News