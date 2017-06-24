Michael Carrick opens up on Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United

Manchester, June 24: The official opening of the Summer transfer window is just one week away however, it has not stopped media from speculating rumours about a player joining different clubs.

And when the news is all about Cristiano Ronaldo it is obvious that Manchester United's name will come along.

Recently some media houses claimed that the Real Madrid star is unhappy at the Spanish capital and could soon re-join his former club Manchester United.

The Portuguese star's future is still unclear, however, when the situation was asked to current Manchester United veteran midfielder Michael Carrick, the England international remained coy and insisted he is not currently thinking about a reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 35-year-old suggested he feels privileged to have played alongside the Euro Cup winner but thinks fans need to wait to observe how the next few months go as to whether the forward will re-join the Red Devils.

"I haven't really given it too much thought to be honest with you," Carrick said on Sky Sports.

"Listen, you don't need me to say, everyone knows how what type a player he is and how good he is and what a career he's had.

"It's not for me to get involved in whether he comes to Manchester United, whether he leaves or Madrid or not, that's not my business at this moment in time.

"Of course I was lucky enough to play with him, it was just a joy to work so close to him and see how he plays. We will see how it pans out over the next few weeks and months."

Ronaldo is now said to be thinking his situation at Bernabeu after he was accused of deceiving the Spanish authorities out of €14.7m.

According to reports, the attacker is said to be unhappy with the way he is treated in Spain. However, according to many, this is just to gain the support of the fans, and the player will be staying put in Spain for the foreseeable future.

Ronaldo is currently competing at the Confederations Cup and was named the man of the match in his side's last 1-0 win against Russia after scoring the only goal.

OneIndia News