Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio gets six matches ban from FIFA

Bengaluru, July 8: Mexico head coach Juan Carlos Osorio has been handed a six matches suspension by Fifa on Friday after the former MLS man used insulting words against match officials during a 2-1 loss to Portugal in the third-place playoff at the Confederations Cup.

In the match, at the dying moments of the game, Hector Moreno seemed to be pushed by Pepe as he was about to head the ball in front of goal.

The header went wide however, Mexico team appealed to the referee for a video replay which the referee ruled out.

Mexico's coaching staff and substitutes protested at the decision and their manager Osario launched a verbal attack on the linesman for which result Osorio was sent to the stands for his protests.

Now a disciplinary committee formed later to examine the matter and the governing body yesterday came at the conclusion to impose a ban on the 56-year-old coach.

FIFA issued the following statement which read: "The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has reached a decision in the case related to Mexico's national team coach, Juan Carlos Osorio, following the FIFA Confederations Cup match for third place between Portugal and Mexico on 2 July 2017, during which Mr. Osorio used insulting words towards the match officials while displaying an aggressive attitude towards them.

"After taking into account all circumstances of the case, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has decided that Mr. Osorio is regarded as having breached Article 49.1 a) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.

As a result, and given the gravity of the incident, Mr. Osorio is to be suspended for six official matches and has also been sanctioned with a warning and a fine of CHF 5,000 ($5,000).

"The decision, which has been duly notified today, comes into force immediately. Therefore, in line with art. 38 par. 2 c) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the sanction shall be served during the Mexican national team's next official matches, which will take place in the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2017.

"Depending on the stage at which the final match of the Mexican national team takes place in the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2017, any remaining matches of this six-match suspension shall be served during the national team's subsequent official matches."

Mexico will begin their Gold Cup tournament against El Salvador on Sunday in San Diego and will be defending the prestigious tournament, however, playing the 12-team tournament without its coach could come to as a big blow for them.

OneIndia News