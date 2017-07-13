Mesut Ozil wishes to stay at Arsenal, talks to resume after tour

Sydney, July 13: Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has indicated that he would prefer to continue playing for the Premier League club and expects to have his futue solved when Arsenal return from their pre-season tour.

"It is definitely my preference to stay," Ozil was quoted as saying at the launch of Puma's new grey-and-pink third kit.

"It is such a great club and I have always said that I feel very good at Arsenal."

"Once everyone is back in London we will sit down and discuss about the future. For now the most important thing is our preseason and getting through the tour, training and getting fitness. When I'm back in London, we will sit down and discuss."

Ozil has entered the final 12 months of his contract along with his teammate Alexis Sanchez and both have been tipped to leave Emirates Stadium after the Gunners failed to qualify for the Champions League.

However, according to reports, no clubs came across to meet the wage demands of the Germany international and due to a lack of genuine options, the 28-year-old has now decided to extend his contract whereas his teammate looks likely to leave this summer possibly to Manchester City.

Ozil acknowledged the concern over the possible departure of fellow teammate and suggested the player's departure could be a setback for their title run next season.

"It would hit the team quite hard if he left because he's a player who always delivers," Ozil said.

"It would be a setback to winning the title, but in the end it's the player's decision. I hope Alexis stays but I don't know what the status is, to be honest."

"I value him a lot as a player and he's very well suited to the game Arsenal play. From a personal view I'd really appreciate if he stays, but it's the player's decision after all and there's not much more I can comment on that."

Ozil is part of the Arsenal squad which are currently pre-seasoning in Australia, however, Sanchez is on an extended holiday after competing in the Confederations Cup.

The Gunners will take on Sydney FC on Thursday morning before playing Western Sydney Wanderers at the weekend.

OneIndia News