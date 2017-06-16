Marco Verratti closing in on a Barcelona move, attends secret meeting in Ibiza

Bengaluru, June 16: Barcelona could be closing in on a deal to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti following reports of the player and his agent meeting with Blaugrana officials in Ibiza, Spain, on Wednesday (June 14).

Catalan newspaper Sport are reporting Verratti and his representative, Donato Di Campli, spoke with Blaugrana director Javier Bordas for more than 30 minutes, with a summer transfer the likely topic of discussion.

The news emerges days after it was reported Verratti has already told PSG of his intent to leave the Parc des Princes this summer, and Vehils said both Verratti and Di Campli are "putting pressure on PSG to sell."

A deal is by no means close just yet, though, as PSG haven't shown a willingness to budge on their "not for sale" stance when it comes to the Italy playmaker. With four years remaining in the 24-year-old’s contract, the French capital club are not in particular pressure to part ways with their biggest asset.

However, will Unai Emery like to keep an unhappy player who is desperate to join Barcelona even after they can get a world record fee for him? We doubt that.

Andres Iniesta, the magician of Barcelona is ageing and publicly pointed out at Verratti as his successor which definitely means that the players of the Catalan club are eager to welcome the Italian maestro.

Still just 24 years of age, Verratti is already one of the best midfielders in the world and has a lengthy list of suitors with the likes of Juventus, Chelsea and AC Milan interested in his signature.

However, Barcelona and Real Madrid are in a league of their own when it comes to attracting a player. With the Catalan giants interested in him and Verratti also looking for the next step in his career, the move seems like an inevitable one.

OneIndia News