Manchester United want Bundesliga starlet

Manchester, Mat 3: Ahead of what looks to be an eventful transfer window for Manchester United, they are being linked with a host of big names around Europe.

Well, it is quite expected as Jose Mourinho will surely look to bolster his squad after being in charge of the Manchester club for one season and evaluating the current squad carefully.

The latest big name to be linked with a switch to Old Trafford in Bayer Leverkusen starlet Benjamin Henrichs who has impressed the whole of Europe at the young age of just 20.

Reports are claiming that Jose Mourinho is ready to splash £21m for the Bayer Leverkusen defender as he believes that he could add a lot to the Red Devils’ defence.

Henrichs is a pretty versatile player who can play equally well at both right-back and left-back and can even play in an advanced position as well.

Such versatility is really a big plus for any player and it is hardly a surprise to see him attracting bigger clubs.

Manchester United are likely to face stiff competition in order to complete the signing of the German youngster who is also a target of their rivals Manchester City, German giants Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Barcelona.

Henrichs has featured 34 times for Leverkusen in all competitions this season and has notched up 3 assists in the process.

He has also been called up for the German national team once already but Joachim Low rates him pretty highly.

Manchester United have had severe injury problems in defence this season and Henrichs, with his versatility could add a lot to Mourinho’s side.

He would also be a long-term investment at right-back with Antonio Valencia ageing and Matteo Darmian not being able to do justice.

Bayer Leverkusen has been a breeding ground of some amazing talents and Henrichs is one of their recent big products.

We have to wait and see if Manchester United can starve off competition from other major European clubs and sign the German.

OneIndia News