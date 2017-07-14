Manchester United target Nelson Semedo joins Barcelona

Barcelona, July 14: FC Barcelona have agreed to a deal to sign Benfica right-back Nelson Semedo on a 5-year deal, subject to a medical, the Liga club announced on Thursday (July 13).

The 23-year-old right-back will undergo a medical with Barcelona on Friday and the Spanish press report have concluded that the transfer fee is in the region of 30 million euros with a further 5 million euros in bonuses.

"FC Barcelona and Benfica have reached an agreement for the transfer of Nélson Semedo, pending medical tests on Friday in Barcelona," a statement on Barcelona's website said.

"Semedo is an offensive full-back with superb physical attributes and he will be the ninth Portuguese to defend the Barca shirt."

However, a deal for the 23-year-old now means it is the end of their pursuit of Arsenal's Hector Bellerin who was reported to be their number one right-back target despite Arsenal being unwilling to sell.

Semedo was also believed to be a long-term target of Manchester United, however, with World Cup next year, the defender reportedly chooses Barcelona where he can be the first one rather than a backup in United behind Antonio Valencia.

Semedo became a regular in Benficas first team since 2015 and appeared 63 times for them in the past two seasons, winning two Primeira Liga titles.

He also has six international caps for Portugal and last appeared in this month's Confederations Cup third-place play-off match where he was sent off.

The Portuguese full-back becomes Barcelona's third signing of the summer after they acquired the service of their former player Gerard Deulofeu from Everton in a €12 million deal and made the loan move permanent for defender Marlon Santos.

The Catalan side will travel for their pre-season tour to the United States on next Wednesday (July 19) and they will now hope to have Semedo travel with the squad.

The Nou Camp side is also looking to add Brazilian midfielder Paulinho from Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande to their rank for this season and apparently have already made a bid.

