Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku arrested in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, July 10: Manchester United's new recruit striker Romelu Lukaku has faced a troubling time last week after the Belgian got arrested over hosting a party that spiralled out of control in his Beverly Hills mansion.

Lukaku was arrested after officers warned him five times to turn down party music at the same location, and was given a "misdemeanour citation.” However, he was not handcuffed or booked for the crime of excessive noise. The striker will appear in a US court in October.

The LA police confirmed the news and released a statement which read: "On July 2, 2017, at approximately 8:00 PM, Beverly Hills Police Department officers arrested a 24-year-old male subject by the name of Romelu Lukaku Bolingoli. Bolingoli received a misdemeanour citation for Beverly Hills Municipal Code Violation 5-1-104 – Excessive Noise.

'The citation was issued after officers responded to five other noise complaints from the same location, which resulted in verbal warnings. These noise violations occurred at a residence in Beverly Hills where Bolingoli was temporarily residing. Bolingoli was released at the scene with the citation and was not physically arrested.

"Bolingoli is scheduled to appear at the Los Angeles Airport Courthouse on October 2, 2017."

Lukaku has been holidaying with close friend and United midfielder Paul Pogba in the USs and will join the United squad this week. The 24-year-old had scored 25 goals in 37 Premier League games for the Toffees.

OneIndia News