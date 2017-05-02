Manchester United set to hijack Liverpool target this summer

London, May 2: Liverpool and Manchester United, two of the most successful EPL clubs of all time, share a bitter rivalry between them and we might be able to see them fighting out each other off the pitch during the summer transfer window for Fulham wonder kid Ryan Sessegnon.

All leagues special site

The 16-year-old Fulham left-back is considered among the biggest talents emerging in English football right now and Liverpool are reported to be his long-term admirers.

But the race is now heating up for the signature of the Championship sensation as Spurs, Arsenal and both Manchester clubs are now monitoring his development.

As per yesterday’s reports in England, the Red Devils have officially enquired for the 16-year-old Fulham starlet and are now leading the chase.

The development of Sessegnon has been remarkable during the course of the last season. Still just 16 years of age, the agile and bombarding full-back has made it to the PFA Championship Team of the Year in his breakthrough campaign which is indeed fascinating.

The youngster has featured 28 times in all competitions for the Cottagers this time out having managed to find the back of the net 7 times while providing 4 assists.

Both Liverpool and Manchester United are in need for a quality left-back and their interest in the English youngster is hardly surprising.

Liverpool have played most games this season without a natural left-back after James Milner replaced underperforming Alberto Moreno in his position thanks to his incredible versatility.

However, Liverpool should still look for natural left-backs in the summer and Sessegnon ticks all their boxes.

On the other hand, Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has publicly slammed Luke Shaw on more than one occasions and it is believed that the latter could be on his way out of Old Trafford next season which means that Sessegnon could be his like for like replacement.

OneIndia News