Manchester United's Marouane Fellaini may move out this summer

Manchester, May 16: Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini could become a subject of a surprise transfer move in the upcoming Summer transfer window as Turkish club Trabzonspor are reportedly interested in him.

All leagues special site

The Belgian accepted a further extension of his previous contract in January when Manchester united activated the one-year option in the midfielder's contract. The new contract will keep him at the club until the end of the 2017-18 season.

It was also understood earlier that Jose Mourinho is happy with the player's professional behaviour and could offer him a new contract next year for a further stay.

However, in a recent revelation, it has emerged that Turkish club Trabzonspor is in their hunt for a new midfielder and want to lure the Belgian from the Old Trafford in the summer.

The Super Lig side will register their 50th anniversary next season and are intent to mark it with several big name signings.

Their club chief Muharrem Usta proclaimed in a statement that they are monitoring the Belgian's situation and also tracking the state of CSKA Moscow midfielder Bibras Natkho and Villarreal forward Roberto Soldado.

"We are focusing our efforts on signing a midfielder and striker," Usta told Takvim, via Turkish Football.

"We are looking for players who will improve the team and help fill our new stadium. The midfielders we are in talks with are Fellaini and Natkho. We are also in talks with the striker Soldado."

Fellaini joined Manchester United from Premier League rivals Everton for £27.5m in 2013 under then manager David Moyes but has been a disruptive figure often among the fans.

The midfielder has appeared 45 times in all competitions this season under Jose Mourinho and has managed just four goals in all competitions, including a decisive goal against Celta Vigo in the Europa League semi-final last week.

The Belgian was also given the captain's armband for the first time in the Red Devil's 3-1 win over Sunderland last month.

OneIndia News