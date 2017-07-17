Manchester United's Ander Herrera denies Barcelona approach

Manchester, July 17: After going through a miserable last season, losing both La Liga and UEFA Champions League to rival Real Madrid, the Catalan side this season are keen to add solid depth to their midfield and reportedly have targeted last year's Manchester United Player of the year Ander Herrera.

The 27-year-old Spaniard midfielder was fundamental in the Red Devils' all three honours last season, scoring two goals and adding seven assists.

His former Athletic Bilbao boss Ernesto Valverde recently took the charge at the Catalan giants and reportedly the Spanish manager picked his former deputy as his main man.

However, the United midfielder has now put an end to speculation saying he was not willing to leave the club this summer at any cost. "There is nothing certain about Barcelona because I am very happy at United and I feel valued and focused here," he told journalists.

Herrera also talked about his International teammate Alvaro Morata who was strongly linked with United before the Red Devils signed Romelu Lukaku. "Of course I wanted to have Morata as a teammate, he was very close because the two clubs negotiated," Herrera said. "Too bad he is not with us but I wish him well."

Manchester United will return to European football with the Super Cup clash with Real Madrid and the former La Liga man admitted that Zinedine Zidane's side is currently the best in the world.

"Madrid are the most powerful team at the moment," He said. "They have won the last two Champions Leagues but a Super Cup final always motivates me. I am just as motivated, of course, playing against Madrid and it's a good test for us.

"Getting back into the Champions League was fundamental to the club because we are going to be one of the rivals to beat. We are a strong team with a winning coach."

Herrera is now all set for a huge pay rise on his current deal to ward off interest from Barcelona. He is expected to sign a new £200,000-a-week deal, a move that will put him amongst the club's highest earners.

OneIndia News