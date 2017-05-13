Manchester United reach agreement to sign Real Madrid attacker

Manchester, May 13: Real Madrid's attacking midfielder James Rodriguez has reached an initial agreement to sign for Manchester United, according to a report in Colombia.

The Colombian forward had shown his displeasure earlier about not getting enough game time at Real Madrid and was eager to seal a deal away from the club this summer.

And now it has emerged that the Red Devils have taken the opportunity and already made a pre-agreement with the player. However, the transfer fee of the player is still not confirmed yet.

According to Colombian journalist Antonio Casale, who works as a director for En La Jugada on radio station RCN, the Colombian and his agent recently sat with Real president Florentino Perez to state their unhappiness with the midfielder’s current lack of game-time and to discuss the offers he has from other clubs on the table.

Perez reportedly told that he would evaluate only the situation after the end of the season which apparently did not convince both of them.

But it was made clear by James that a pre-agreement with the Red Devils is already done and the Colombian's move to Manchester United will happen as soon as the Champions League final in Cardiff finishes.

However, a tiny obstacle in the contract situation is also there. James is sponsored by Sports Brand Adidas and the report says that there is a clause in his contract which clearly states that the Colombian has to wear a number 10 jersey for every team he represents.

Manchester United captain Rooney currently owns that shirt number and unless the Manchester United top-scorer decides to leave the club, the move can face a complex situation.

James has struggled to ensure a regular place under Zinedine Zidane and has started only 12 games in La Liga this season. However, in this short game-time, the attacking midfielder has boasted 11 goals and 13 assists.

Jose Mourinho is looking to add a couple of stars to his rank in the forthcoming summer transfer window and is also linked with Atletico star Griezmann and Everton forward Lukaku.

OneIndia News