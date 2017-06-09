Manchester United may not offer Zlatan Ibrahimovic a new contract

Manchester, June 9: Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Manchester United future will become clearer when the English Premier League's retained list is revealed on Friday (June 9).

All leagues special site

And as per reports, the big Swedish is set to be confirmed as being released by the Red Devils with Jose Mourinho lining up a new number 9 for his replacement.

Ibrahimovic's current deal expires at the end of the month, but United have the option of a 12-month extension when it is complete.

But with the striker currently out injured at least till December, it is unlikely that he will be on United's list of retained players.

United will announce their list of retained players at 9 AM BST on Friday, with Ibrahimovic the only first-team player whose contract is due for renewal.

The 35-year-old had an impressive season at Old Trafford, scoring 28 goals in 46 games following his free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain.

But his season took a hit after he suffered a knee ligament injury during the Europa League quarterfinal with Anderlecht on April 20.

Ibrahimovic had surgery on his injured knee and seems to be well ahead of schedule as he has already been back kicking a football.

However, it looks likely that he will leave Old Trafford and according to his agent, Mino Raiola his client wants to stay in Europe and has a lot of offers from England.

Ibrahimovic’s release means a new forward is high on United’s list of priorities. The Red Devils are believed to be looking for Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata and Torino's Italian forward Andrea Belotti while Romelu Lukaku was also viewed as a replacement but it has emerged that he will return to Chelsea.

Atletico star Antione Griezmann earlier almost joined the Old Trafford side, but because of a transfer ban to Atletico, the 26-year-old decided not to leave the club which now has tangled United's trade for a forward.

But with Mourinho as manager and ample cash in their hand, it is just a matter of time before the English giants announce a probable replacement for the Swedish.

OneIndia News