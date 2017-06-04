Manchester United looking to lure Gareth Bale from Real Madrid

Manchester, June 4: Gareth Bale tasted yet another Champions League victory with Real Madrid yesterday (June 4) night in his hometown Cardiff.

It was yet another feather to Real Madrid’s rich history of success and a big success for the Welshman as well as it was his third Champions League in his four years at Santiago Bernabeu.

However, despite all the good moments and success of the club and the formerly most expensive player in the world, the rumour mill just won’t stop linking him with a return to England.

Manchester United are long-time admirers of the Welshman and with the Red Devils’ pursuit for Atletico Madrid forward Antonie Griezmann all but ended, it has added further fuel to the stories of Bale joining Jose Mourinho’s ambitious side.

On Friday, reports claimed the Spanish giants were ready to sanction Bale’s sale this summer to free up funds for a potential bid for Chelsea’s Eden Hazard. However, Bale insisted that he was not bothered about the reports when asked about it.

"No I haven’t read anything, to be honest, I don’t read anything so it doesn’t affect me at all," Bale told BT Sport when asked if the rumours had distracted him in the build-up to such an important match.

"I prepared for the game like normal and as I said it’s been a difficult season, I understood the circumstances I was happy I got on and happy to play a part.

'What an incredible scene. The city has done an immaculate job in hosting a great event. To win this at home is a great feeling, it’s been a hard season, I’ve worked tirelessly to get fit and these are your rewards.

"We have made history, we’ll enjoy this moment now. We needed confidence at half-time, and we had to take our chances which we did."

OneIndia News