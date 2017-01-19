Manchester United become first football club to hire their own anti-terrorism chief

London, Jan 19: Manchester United has become the first football club in Britain to appoint its own counter-terrorism chief.

The English Premier League club has appointed a former police officer to the full-time role at its Old Trafford Stadium, Xinhua news agency reported.

Club officials on Wednesday, January 18, confirmed the hiring of the counter-terrorism chief to the Manchester Evening News (MEN) after details emerged at a fan's forum meeting.

The former police inspector from Greater Manchester Police, who is now in position, will work alongside the club's current senior security team, with an emphasis on counter-terrorism and general security improvements.

The MEN said it had been told security at the stadium was under constant review and the new appointment was evidence of this.

The daily said the club moved to make the appointment in response to global fears over terror attacks and the implications arising from the suicide bombings outside the Stade de France in November 2015.

"The club said the counter-terrorism manager had been in place at the club for a number of months. He hasn't been named but the club said the post ties in with a general increase in security arrangements around the ground," the daily added.

IANS