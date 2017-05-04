Manchester United handed major boost by Bayern Munich

Manchester, May 4: Manchester United have been handed a major boost in their pursuit of Benfica full-back Nelson Semedo as reports are claiming that Bayern Munich have pulled out of the race for the 23-year-old Portuguese sensation.

With Philipp Lahm set to hang up his boots in the summer, Bayern Munich had earmarked Semedo as the direct replacement of the club legend but it is believed that their interest in the Portuguese defender has cooled down due to his price-tag of €35m.

On the other hand, Jose Mourinho does not have any issue in paying such a huge fee for the defender who could solve his team’s full-back issues in the long run. So, it is now believed that Manchester United hold the trump card in Semedo’s transfer.

For many years, Benfica has been a breeding ground of exceptional talents having produced some of the greatest players in Europe. Semedo looks to be the next big export from the Portuguese capital side.

Semedo is a modern day full-back who likes to venture forward on every opportunity and it is pretty well visible from his output of 11 assists and 2 goals in 44 games in all competitions.

Capped twice for Portugal already, Semedo is yet to enter is peak years and could be an invaluable addition to the Red Devils.

Being a Portuguese himself, he would do great under his countryman Mourinho who is looking to bring Manchester United back to their perch.

Manchester United have been pretty solid defensively this season but their squad has often been stretched with injuries.

With Antonio Valencia ageing and Matteo Darmian failing to do justice to his reputation, the Red Devils are in desperate need of a new right-back and Semedo would be a great addition to them.

Bayern Munich are now looking elsewhere as they look to replace Lahm in the best possible way.

OneIndia News